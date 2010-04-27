Now,DRDO lab studies Prahalad Jani mystery

The 77-year-old Ahmedabad resident claims to have survived without food and water for over seven decades

The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied

Science (DIPAS) and a panel of specialists in the fields of neurology,nephrology and diabetology have embarked on a new study on Prahalad Jani.

Jani (77),a resident of Ahmedabad,claims to have survived without food and water for more than seven decades.

The study,which is currently being conducted at Sterling Hospital,Ahmedabad,is going to evaluate if the method adopted by him to survive without food and water can be utilised by defence personnel.

DIPAS is laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Addressing mediapersons,Dr Sudhir Shah,Ahmedabad-based neurologist said: The observation from this study may throw light on human survival without food and water. It may help in working out strategies for survival during natural calamities,extreme stressful conditions and extra-terrestrial explorations like future missions to the Moon and the Mars.

He added,This study will also motivate individuals with similar abilities to come forward for scientific investigations.

Shah further said the data analysis will take at least two months.

However,interim results will be shared at appropriate time, he said.

