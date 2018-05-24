Now, boat ambulance service for fishermen in Gujarat

Boat ambulance will help treat fishermen at high sea Boat ambulance will help treat fishermen at high sea

With a view to strengthening health security network in the state with the help of updated communication technologies, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched ‘108’ boat ambulance service here on Wednesday. He also launched a mobile application to streamline the operations of the ‘108’ ambulance service in the state, run by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), a non-profit organisation. The app was launched by Rupani and deputy CM Nitin Patel at the GVK EMRI Centre here at Naroda. Introducing the app, Rupani exhorted people to download the app to secure maximum use of well-integrated communication technology modules in saving human lives in accidental cases.

Rupani said the government had resolved to provide free medical aid up to Rs 50,000 at any hospital to accident victims in the first two days. He said the 108 service was a boon to the accident victims in a state where 12,000 road accidents took place, resulting in 7,000 casualties every year. Now, he said, there was a well-interlinked network of 4,000 hospitals in readiness to attend to accident victims with well-equipped ambulances anywhere in the state.

