North Indian migrants to hold rally next month

North Indian migrants in Surat have decided to take out a rally here on August 8 demanding regular trains between the Gujarat city and places in north Indian states like Bihar, UP and Jharkhand. The decision was taken at a public meeting organised by Uttar Bharitya Rail Sangharsh Samithi on Sunday night where leaders from both BJP and Congress took part. Over 15 lakh people from north Indian states live in Surat. Most of them work in the city’s textile factories.

At the meeting, Congress leader Anup Rajput said that the rally will start from Udhna Darwaja and will culminate at the city’s railway station, where a memorandum demanding more trains will be given to General Manager G C Agrawal and Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway A K Jain.

“We are expecting participation of over one lakh people in the rally. We have made over 25 WhatsApp groups, through which we are sending information about the ongoing protest. Our slogan is “jab tak rail nahi, tab tak chain nahi”. We have kept aside our political differences to fight for the cause,” he said.

Former municipal councillor Yajuvendra Dubey said despite submitting several representations to politicians and railway officials, nothing has been done for the migrants’ welfare so far. “Surat is a city which has lakhs of migrants from north Indian states. If the DRM or General Manager of Western Railway they listen to us and our problem is not resolved, we will later decide our future course of action,” he said.

