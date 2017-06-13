No Show: Top BJP leaders skip ‘Bardoli Day’ event

Apart from Purnesh Modi, Surat district BJP president Dilipsinh Rathod, BJP leader Ashvin Patel, and few others attended the event Apart from Purnesh Modi, Surat district BJP president Dilipsinh Rathod, BJP leader Ashvin Patel, and few others attended the event

None of the top BJP leaders of South Gujarat made it to the ‘Bardoli Day’ celebration on Monday, initiated by Bardoli MLA Ishwar Parmar. Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi, who was not even on the guest list, however, attended it. Parmar had organised Bardoli Day celebrations at Swarajya Asharm in Bardoli town to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel-led peasants’ movement against hike in land revenue by the British in 1928.

According to the names mentioned on the invitation card, cabinet minister Ganpat Vasawa was the Chief Guest and Jayesh Radadiya had been invited for the lamp lighting ceremony. The other names on the guest list were General Secretary Gujarat Bharatsinh Parmar, Gujarat Youth BJP president Rutvij Patel, BJP MP Surat Navsari C R Patil, BJP MP from Bardoli Vyara Prabhudas Vasawa, BJP MLA of Varachha Praful Panserya, BJP MLA of Surat Olpad Mukesh Patel, BJP MLA Mohan Dhodiya, BJP MLA Surat Olpad Jankhana Patel. All the leaders missed the event on various pretexts.

Parmar said: “Our BJP leaders were busy, as Ganpat Vasawa, Bharatsinh Parmar, Prabhu Vasawa were in meeting with Chief minister at Gandhinagar in the morning. The other BJP leaders were busy with some work. All of them had called up and had given me wishes.”

Apart from Purnesh Modi, Surat district BJP president Dilipsinh Rathod, BJP leader Ashvin Patel, and few others attended the event. The program, scheduled to start at 9 am, started at 10.30 am, as the people were waiting for the guests to arrive. Finally, Purnesh Modi and others lighted the lamp. Swarajya Ashram trustee Niranjanaben Kalarthi and her daughter Dr Pragnaben Kalarthi were also present.

In his speech Parmar said, “I am feeling proud for organising such programme. June 12 has great value in the history. On this day, funds were raised across the country from different parts by Congress leaders to financially support the agitating leaders Sardar Patel, involved in Bardoli Satyagrah. A total of Rs 2 lakh was received as donation from different parts of the country. We should adopt the principles of Sardar Patel and live life like him.”

