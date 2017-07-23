No one will be harassed under GST, says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, Smriti Irani,

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday told businessmen here that no one could harass them if they wanted to join the economy through the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “There will be no punishment for being honest… If government agencies or officers ask about past transactions or harasses anyone, direct action will be taken against them,” Irani said at a seminar on GST here.

She said that GST was not just ‘Good and Simple Tax’ but also a ‘Great Step towards Transparency’. “The beauty of GST is that it is a destination tax and it gives money back through tax credit,” she added.

She also promised to trade associations and lawyers’ bodies that small assessees with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh will be allowed to apply for tax composition under the GST till August 16 instead of the current time limit of July 21. A delegation of Indo-Nepal Traders’ Association met the minister and said that there was no clarity on issues like export to third country, even though it was in Indian currency.

