No New projects announced: With minor changes here and there, AMTS passes budget

In its history of 70 years, the Municipal Transport Committee has for the first time passed the transport manager’s draft budget for 2018-19 without making a single change in its size and proposals. The Committee has retained its size at Rs 508.17 crore. The committee has also decided to shift 300 employees of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation after the civic body decided to give the transport body a loan of Rs 331 crore. Earlier, the AMTS had moved 422 employees to the AMC.

Committee chairman Chandrapraksh Dave on Thursday said that by diverting its employees, the AMTS will be able to save Rs 30 crore in terms of salary payment. Dave added that of the AMTS fleet of 816 buses, 750 are plying on the road currently. Of the 750 buses, 606 belong to private operators while 210 to the AMTS.

He has claimed that there was a 91.91 per cent fleet utilisation in 2017-18. Dave said that for the improvement of the fleet, 300 old buses have been replaced in the current year to reduce pollution levels.

He added that the transport body had not proposed any new projects in the budget because the AMTS wanted to finish the incomplete projects from the current year which include redesigning of the 65 year old Lal Darwaja bus terminal, reduce pressure of vehicular traffic during peak hours etc. “The project had slowed down last year because of procedural delays and lack of necessary permission from agencies like Archaeological Survey of India,” Dave said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App