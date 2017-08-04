No food sample tested by AMC found fit for eating

Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC). (File/Photo) Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC). (File/Photo)

Of all the food samples collected by the Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC) from city’s sweet and snack shops, almost all were found unfit for eating. The health division of the AMC had collected 1,084 food samples from the city’s sweet and snack shops between August 1 and 3. The samples were sent to a public health laboratory for quality tests. The test reports of 149 samples reached the AMC on Thursday. Of the 149 food samples’ test results, 99 were found to be below health and safety standards, 46 were wrongly branded and four samples were completely unsafe for eating, said the AMC. The results of the remaining samples are awaited, the civic body said.

“In the month of Shravan, we conduct raids as people consume a lot of farali food. We found a lot of problems in the raw materials for making vada and chips. The flour used in most of the shops is below standard. We have slapped notices on many shops for not wearing caps while prepapring farali food. We collected around 1,850 kg of food for testing. Results for many are pending,” said Rakesh Gamit, flying squad officer of the AMC.

“In most of the shops, the oil used was bad. During the three-day raids, we issued 194 notices and collected a fine of Rs 36,500,” said Gamit.

The Shravan month, which began on July 23 and will end on August 22, is considered a month of prayer and fasting. Those who fast consume only farali food which includes fruits and nuts, milk and milk products, potatoes and its various versions that includes chips and vada.

