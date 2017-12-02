NID launches car cushion to reduce road jerks

Fego Float, a car cushion, reduces jerks experienced on roads by 46 per cent (Express Photo/Representational) Fego Float, a car cushion, reduces jerks experienced on roads by 46 per cent (Express Photo/Representational)

The National Institute of Design (NID) on Friday unveiled Fego Float, a car cushion, which will reduces jerks experienced on roads by 46 per cent.

In a small ceremony organised on the NID campus on Friday, a start-up by Viswanadh Malladi, Santosh Samala and Madhav Sai Ram Reddy, who are attached with the National Design Business Incubator (NDBI) launched the product.

Viswanadh Malladi said, “The cushion needs to be strapped on the seat and it will reduce jerks one experiences thus making a bumpy ride smooth. We’ve got the testing done from Automotive Test Systems (ATS) in Pune.”

Malladi added, “It took us three years to make the product. We also received a grant of Rs 10 lakh from Gujarat government a year ago to make the product. This is useful for those with back pains, pregnant women and pillion riders. The seat can be strapped to the car or the bike.”

Pradyumna Vyas, director of NID said, “The innovation will be useful for a host of logistics firms, which have increased in the past few years with the rise in e-commerce and e-marketing.”

