NIA takes over Rajkot ‘IS’ brothers probe

The state government had earlier approached the Centre to hand over the case to the NIA. The state government had earlier approached the Centre to hand over the case to the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of Islamic State-inspired “lone wolf attack” allegedly planned by two Rajkot-based brothers. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had foiled the alleged terror plan and arrested the two brothers — Vaseem and Naeem Ramodiya. The state government had earlier approached the Centre to hand over the case to the NIA.

A team of NIA officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Namrata Patil, has lodged a fresh FIR in the case. “Based on MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) order, the NIA has taken over the investigation of Rajkot ISIS case,” Patil told The Indian Express.

The brothers, currently lodged in Rajkot jail, were arrested in February. They were allegedly being “guided by an unknown ISIS handler” with whom they were plotting to attack places which could create “big news”. The ATS has claimed that the brothers unsuccessfully tried to bomb Chamunda temple in Surendrangar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App