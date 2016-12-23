NGT ban on glass-coated manja: MP seeks PM, CM intervention

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, “requesting their intervention” in a recent order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that imposed an interim nationwide ban on the use of glass-coated “manja” for flying kites.

In his letter, the MP from Jharkhand has argued that the NGT order will “affect Uttarayan festivities” in Gujarat and the people involved in making kites. In a press release, the MP has argued that Gujarat has the “largest per capita kite flyers in the country” and an estimated 1.5 million families get employment from the kite-making industry in which 70 per cent of the workforce is women. Nathwani has requested them to “intervene and request the NGT to re-consider and soften its stand in the interest of millions of people in the country”. ENS