New flyover in Ahmedabad named after PM Modi’s mentor and RSS leader Lakshmanrao Inamdar

The 1.4-km-long Inamdar flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 85 crore. (Source: Javed Raja) The 1.4-km-long Inamdar flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 85 crore. (Source: Javed Raja)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday inaugurated a six-lane flyover here, which has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentor and RSS leader Lakshmanrao Inamdar. Inamdar, also known as ‘Vakil Saheb’, had inducted Modi into the RSS. The 1.4-km-long flyover, built at a cost of Rs 85 crore by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), is the latest in the list of government projects named after RSS leaders.

Recently, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation named an auditorium in Bodakdev after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Ahmedabad also has flyovers named after RSS leaders Nathalal Jhagda in Maninagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Vejalpur, besides others.

During the inauguration of the flyover, Rupani said that the BJP government was working for all-round development of the state for the past 15 years through “transparent, honest and non-corrupt” ways.

“The objective is to let the Gujarat cities compete with world-class cities… Gujarat is the only state which ensured cleanliness, street light and drinking water facility to people of 170 nagarpalikas,” he said. The CM credited “Modi’s far-sightedness” for the development projects in Ahmedabad and its surrounding areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who attended the event along with former CM Anandiben Patel, said that nearly Rs 500 crore in special grant was released to Ahmedabad alone, including Rs 65 crore additional grant for the Inamdar flyover in Bopal.

He said that it was on Gujarat government’s request that the Centre has approved Rs 700 crore for Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway and Rs 2,500 crore for six-lane Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway project.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App