New commissionerate for small and medium traders, says Vijay Rupani

Over five lakh Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) of Gujarat will soon get a separate commissionerate, at a time when around 1.5 lakh units have been reported sick in the last four years.

This was announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing the executive committee meeting of FICCI at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday. “I believe that by end of April we will begin a separate MSME Commissionerate,” said Rupani while addressing the executive committee meeting where representatives from other industrial bodies were also present.

Rupani emphasised on how the MSME sector accounted for as many as 18,000 of a total of 25,000 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) inked during the latest edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, held in January. “We have made a provision of Rs 1,000 crore for MSMEs in our 2017-18 budget,” Rupani said.

While replying to Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Bipin Patel’s question regarding transfer of subsidies to the MSME units, he said the software for implementing a single window system for this was also in its final stage. “It will ensure that subsidies meant for the MSME sector are transferred directly to the units. We are working towards ensuring complete transparency,” said Rupani

Currently the MSME sector is under Industries Commissionerate of the state, which had begun an MSME Facilitation Desk in February, 2016, to assist the small and medium players in setting up business units.

In 2016, Gujarat was just behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in reporting maximum number of sick MSME units.

While interacting with the industrialists, the chief minister also faced questions on why Gujarat had slipped to third position in “ease of doing business” ranking in India. “We will be back on top by next year,” said Rupani, adding that Gujarat was behind Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by just a few points.

The industrialists also asked the chief minister to ease norms for buying agricultural land in the state for businessmen outside Gujarat. Others wanted the state government to bring in such a law that would allow them to sack “at least two per cent of the non-performing staff every year”.

