New building to replace 60-year-old observation home in Ahmedabad 

The observation home for boys in Khanpur area. Javed Raja The observation home for boys in Khanpur area. Javed Raja

The 60-year-old building of District Child Observation Home for boys in Ahmedabad’s Khanpur area is set to be brought down. A new building will come up in the place of the now dilapidated structure, which was inaugurated in 1957 by Morarji Desai. The new building having double capacity will be completed within two years. The project will cost around Rs 3 crore.

Watch what else is making news:

President of the observation home C K Patel said: “There was a need for the new building. The existing building has completed 60 years and is in a bad shape. The new building will be divided into three sections — one for 0-6 years old and the two others for 6-18 years old.” For construction of the new building, the Ahmedabad District Probation and After Care Association which is running this observation home, has decided to collect funds.

The body will also felicitate Dinesh Raval (75), former Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board chairman, who is associated with the observation home for 40 years. At present, the observation home has a capacity of 25-30 juvenile boys and another 70 as regular inmates. “There has been a demand to increase the capacity. With the new building, as many as 40-50 juvenile and 100-124 regular inmates could be accommodated,” said Patel.