Need change in Act to transfer colleges to Kamdhenu University: Gujarat minister

The tussle between Kamdhenu University (KU), Gandhinagar, set up in 2009 during Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister, and four agricultural varsities of Gujarat over transferring their veterinary and fisheries colleges to the former, has intensified with the agriculture minister saying that it cannot be done without an amendment to the concerned Act and one of the vice chancellors (VCs) of the agricultural varsities suggesting KU be dissolved.

The KU was set up by a special Kamdhenu University Act in 2009 for development of veterinary and animal sciences. But it doesn’t have any veterinary and fisheries college under it. KU currently offers courses in dairy technology and sciences.

While the state does not seem too keen to oblige to its demand, KU VC Prof MC Varshneya has threatened to quit through a letter to Babubhai Bokhiriya, agriculture and animal husbandry minister. Incidentally, Varshneya, as the VC of Anand Agricultural University (AAU) – which was recently ranked 62 in top 100 varsities of India by Ministry of Human Resource Development ? had refused to meet the same demand.

Now after taking over the charge of KU, his message on the varsity’s website reads different: “ Kamdhenu University is the one and only University of Veterinary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Fisheries in Gujarat …”

The KU has also been supporting its case citing letters from governing bodies, including Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Veterinary Council of India to the state government authorities for “transferring existing five veterinary and two fisheries colleges to KU, Gandhinagar”.

Since The Indian Express first reported the issue in December last year, there has been a bitter exchange of letters between the VCs of AAU, Kamdhenu University and Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University, copied to two ministers and the principal secretary of agriculture department.

AAU NC VC Patel first wrote a scathing letter to agriculture and energy minister Chimanbhai Sapariya on February 27, provoking Varshney to write to Bokhiria. Patel, in his letter had stated that Varshneya as the VC of AAU had himself requested the state government not to transfer the animal husbandry and dairy colleges from the agricultural universities to KU.

Varshneya, in his March 14 letter to Bokhiria, challenged his AAU successor Patel, saying he would go on a long leave or even “quit his post” if his demand was proved unjustified by him. In the meantime (during the impasse), the administration of Kamdhenu University can be taken over by Dr NC Patel and get affiliation from Indian Council of Agricultural Research. If he succeeds, then I will not join Kamdhenu University again.”

Denying receiving Varshneya’s letter, Bokhiria not only ruled out the possibility of transfer of colleges but even went to the extent of blaming Varshneya for putting the KU in this situation. “It was Varshneya, who during his tenure as the VC of AAU had strongly objected to the transfer of colleges and drafted the Act, which lacked any such mention. You cannot change your stand with the change in position,” Bokhiria told The Indian Express.

The minister, however, added, “The transfer of colleges is not an easy process. It can be done only through an amendment in its Act, which is ruled out as of now with the conclusion of the Assembly session lately. The state government has allotted land to the KU where they will have their own campus and can also have colleges.”

Sapariya, when contacted by this newspaper, also denied having received any letter and said, “My ministry has nothing to do with KU. It is the animal husbandry department, which is looking into the matter.”

On the other hand, VC of Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University, Ashok Patel, in his letter to the principal secretary of agriculture and co-operation department on March 7, has suggested to dissolve KU. “In my personal opinion, and looking into the financial crunch of the state government, it would be prudent to dissolve the Kamdhenu University and merge the existing constituent colleges of dairy science with Junagadh Agricultural University, and the polytechnic college at Himmatnagar to Sardar Krushinagar Dantewada Agricultural University.”

When contacted, Varshneya told The Indian Express, “The matter is not for discussion in newspapers. The issue is pending with the state government that has to take a policy decision. I have no role to play in this.”

Patel maintained his stand and said, “The letter was in response to a lot of things happening from Kamdhenu University’s side. I was told that even the state government was considering their request. But things have completely changed in (the) last one month. Ultimately, nothing is going to happen. Our intention is to get things done that are beneficial to farmers and and not (just) a single university.”

