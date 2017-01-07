Navy and Coast Guard to ink Rs 1,000-crore MoUs

Indian Navy which recently commissioned a new base INS Sardar Patel at Porbandar will be developing the “eastern break-water at the port”. (File) Indian Navy which recently commissioned a new base INS Sardar Patel at Porbandar will be developing the “eastern break-water at the port”. (File)

In order to build dedicated jetties for parking ships and submarines on ports across Gujarat, both the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard will be signing MoUs worth over Rs 1,000 crore with the Gujarat government. This is the biggest quantum of MoUs to be signed by these two defence arms in the Vibrant summits held so far, official sources said.

Indian Navy which recently commissioned a new base INS Sardar Patel at Porbandar will be developing the “eastern break-water at the port” with a proposed investment of Rs 600 crore. The Navy will also be building a Marine Control Centre in Gujarat, state government sources said.

Similarly, the Indian Coast Guard will be investing over Rs 400 crore in building jetties at different ports across Gujarat, especially those operated by private players. Coast Guard will be signing tripartite agreements with Gujarat Maritime Board and private port operators like Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, and Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd for building jetties at Mundra and Pipavav, respectively. The Coast Guard will also be constructing a jetty at GMB-owned port at Okha.

The private players who will be inking MoUs for coastal security include Shapoorji Pallonji, Ramana Safety and System Pvt Ltd, Security Consultant Associa-tion (for setting up a maritime security institute) and Radcomm System Corporation (scanning of sea freight containers).