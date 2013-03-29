Navsari to host Gujarat Day function this year

For the first time,Navsari district will host the state-level Gujarat Day celebration on May 1 this year.

The district administration has pulled up their socks and started meeting with various stakeholders to make this event successful.

Navsari District Collector Sandhya Bhullar also held a meeting at Ramji Hall in Navsari town on Thursday and charted out further plans. District Development Officer J C Chudasma,District Superintendent of Police Nilesh Jajadia were also present in the meeting.

Giving details about the preparations for the event,Bhullar said the celebrations would start with prayer organised at Dandi,and Governor Kamlaben Beniwal and Chief Minister Narendra Modi would remain present,along with other state Cabinet ministers. Later,we will have different programmes at Tata Memorial Hall showcasing the history of Navsari, he said.

Over 25 cultural groups across the state will perform in the event. More than 150 women self-help groups will display their hand-made items,khadi products,handicraft items in the fairs.

Those personalities of Navsari,who had earned fame in the national and international level,will be given Garima awards. Industrialists like Ratan Tata,A M Naik will also remain present in the event.

Navsari district collector said,We are getting good response from the people of Navsari to make the event a successful one.

Four drown in Keliya dam

Four youths,who went to Keliya dam in Vansda taluka of Navsari district for swimming,drowned on Wednesday. The incident occurred,when a group of 11  all residents of Patidar street in Khajurdi village of Valsad district  went for a picnic at the dam in Wadi Chonda village.

The deceased were identified as Fenil Patel (18),Jaymin Patel (18),Jignesh Patel (25),Ritesh Patel (26). Later,the bodies were sent to Civil Hospital in Navsari for post-mortem. Vansda Police Inspector L G Gamit said,The bodies were fished out by villagers. We have handed over the bodies to the family members after post-mortem.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App