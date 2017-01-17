Navsari: Estranged lover throws acid on woman

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

An estranged lover allegedly threw acid on a tribal college student in Navsari town on Monday morning. The victim suffered burns and was admitted to a government hospital where her condition was reported to be “out of danger”. BJP leaders Atmaram Patel and Mangubhai Patel met the 24-year-old victim, and assured her family members of justice. According to police, the victim was waiting for a vehicle at Navsari ST depot to reach her college in the morning when the accused, identified as Shahnawaz Khalifa, came on a motorcycle, threw acid on her face and fled. She was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital by the passersby.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In her complaint, the woman said Khalifa used to harass her and had also uploaded obscene photographs of her on Facebook. Police said Khalifa and the victim were students of the same college and they were in a relationship. Khalifa wanted to marry the woman, but her parents objected to their affair following which she broke up with him, they said. “We have arrested the accused from his house,” said DSP V J Jadeja.