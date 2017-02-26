Naroda Patiya case: Ahmedabad cops nab convict who jumped parole in December

A Naroda Patiya massacre convict Mukesh Ratilal Rathod alias Vakil, who had jumped parole in December, was caught by the police late Friday night. He was sentenced by a special trial court for his role in the riots back in 2002.

Police said that Rathod has put his two sisters Gita and Ramilaben, who were acquitted by the special court, as his surety while seeking parole from the Gujarat High Court. He was supposed to surrender himself in December last year but didn’t turn up.

“We had been tracing him for the past two months. It was only after we pressurised his family members Rathod turned up. We have sent him to Sabarmati central jail,” a police officer said. Rathod’s sister Ramila and Gita were the first two women accused who were arrested by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team in the riots.

Their father Ratilal Rathod alias Bhavani was also an accused who died during the pendency of trial. In August 2012, the two sisters were acquitted by a special trial court while their brother Mukesh was convicted for life term. The sisters’ acquittal has been challenged by the SIT in the High Court. There were four-five eye witnesses, all women, who testified against the two sisters which the court didn’t believe.