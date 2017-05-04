Naroda Patiya appeal petition: Gujarat HC objects to presence of SIT officers

Gujarat High Court (File Photo) Gujarat High Court (File Photo)

The division bench of the Gujarat High Court, which is hearing the appeal petition in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre, on Wednesday raised an objection to the presence of two officers of Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the hearing. The bench, headed by Justice Harsha Devani, stated that instead of being in the court everyday the officers should be performing their normal duties.

Pointing this to senior counsel Prashant Desai, representing the SIT, Justice Devani said, “Why do you need two officers every day?.”

She added that they should be doing their regular work as there is a “battery of lawyers assisting the SIT.”

She further said that she recognised one of the officers who had come in plain clothes. Earlier also, the bench had taken an objection to the presence of the officer who was then in uniform.

The bench is hearing the appeal petition moved by former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, Bajrand Dal leader Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi and 29 others who have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their roles in the riots. As many as 97 persons were murdered on February 28, 2002, following Sabarmati Express carnage, a day before in Godhra.

After Justice Devani’s remark, Desai said, “The officer will not come to the court from tomorrow (Thursday).”

He added that he had been coming to assist him since he knew all material facts about the case. “I have personally requested the SIT to assign the officer for my assistance.”

Justice Devani said that there was no need since all the records were in the court and in case of difficulty it could always give the SIT lawyers appropriate time to respond.

According to the sources, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ibrahim K Chauhan is the nodal officer of the SIT to supervise the case. He was part of the investigation when SIT took over the probe following the apex court’s order in 2008. Chauhan is assisted by a constable who regularly comes to the court to assist SIT lawyers Gaurang Vyas, RC Kodekar and Desai.

SIT officers said that Chauhan is originally posted as DySP SC/ST cell, Surendranagar. Due to the appeal petition in the high court, he has been deputed to assist the SIT in the court through a home department order following a request.

“The apex court has given us mandate to see that the cases are dealt properly in the courts. Our role is not limited to trial alone. Our officers are always present in the courts in all matters,” said an SIT member requesting anonymity.

He added that SIT has to submit periodical reports to the Supreme Court about the status of the cases and that’s why officers’ presence in the court rooms are required. Incidentally, Chuahan is also a witness in 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

