Narendra Modi invokes Sayajirao Gaekwad as he files nomination

Narendra Modi invoked the most popular Gaekwad as he filed his nomination papers for the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency covering this erstwhile princely state on Wednesday with Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad by his side. Gaekwad was one of Modi’s four proposers, apart from a tea vendor — Kiran Mahida.

This constituency has seen two former maharajas of the Gaekwad family as Congress MPs.

“This is my good fortune that today I have been given the opportunity to represent the party from Vadodara. I was born in Vadnagar, which fell under the Gaekwad state. The state laid special emphasis on girl education, water conservation, and would certainly build libraries,” Modi said while addressing the media after filing his nomination at the collector’s office at around 11.30 am.

Vadnagar was part of the princely state of Baroda nurtured by Sayajirao Gaekwad III.

“I have benefited from the facilities provided by the Gaekwads. My primary education was done in a school built by Sayajirao Gaekwad. His book, Minor Hints, is inspiring. Whenever a new officer joins our government, I recommend them the book. I am thankful to the party for selecting me to represent the seat,” he added.

Of the four persons that he chose to propose his candidature on the nomination form was Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, wife of late Maharaja Ranjitsinh Gaekwad and former Congress MP who passed away in 2012. Their son Samarjitsinh has joined the BJP.

The family, which had traditionally lent support to Congress, with three members, Fatehsinhrao Gaekwad, his brother, Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, and another member of the family, Satyajitsinh Gaekwad serving as party MP for a total seven terms from Vadodara, has now come out in support of BJP.

Soon after putting her signature on Modi’s nomination form, Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad said that she was confident Modi would carry forward the legacy of the late Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, whose reformative rule between 1875 and 1939 is part of the local legend.

“There is no doubt that Narendrabhai will win by record margin from Vadodara and we will send him to Delhi.Narendrabhai recalled the good governance of late Maharaja Sayajirao who finds a prominent place in the hearts of the people of Vadodara. We are confident that the country will get a good prime minister in him. Problems that our country faced in the last ten years will be removed,” she said. She said that she would actively campaign for Modi if the party asked her to.

“Barodians are enthusiastic about the fact that they will elect a prime minister from this seat and are grateful for the importance that he has given to Vadodara, with his effort to take everybody together. We are grateful for the gesture that he has shown. As far as Congress candidate is concerned, I don’t know him personally, despite being a Barodian. The situation of the party is known to all, so I don’t need to say much about it,” she said.

