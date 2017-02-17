Naliya gangrape: State Congress to gherao House on Feb 20

Seeking a probe into the Naliya gangrape case, Gujarat Congress on Thursday announced to take out “Naliya to Gandhinagar Beti Bachao” yatra from February 18, covering over 550 km, and threatened to gherao the state Assembly when the yatra reaches Gandhinagar on February 20.

Addressing mediapersons at the state Congress office here, Congress state president Bharatsinh Solanki, Congress Legislature Party leader Shankersinh Vaghela and former state president Siddharth Patel said they would call on the Governor on Friday and request him to urge the government to set up a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Replying to a question about his claims of having CDs of sexual escapades of several BJP leaders, Vaghela refused to name the leaders. Vaghela said: “I would send copies of CDs to deputy CM Nitin Patel to see them personally with a request not to make it viral because it involved the private life of the people.” Solanki said that if the state government did not listen to their demand for a probe by a sitting judge, they would hold protest inside the Assembly.