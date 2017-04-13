Naliya gang rape case: Gujarat High Court reserves order on victim’s petition seeking further probe

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition moved by Naliya gang rape victim seeking investigation into her complaint by CID (Crime), CBI or by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The victim alleged that the local Kutch district police has not investigated the case properly and has been shielding the accused.

The victim also alleged in her petition that there are some influential people who are running an “organised sex racket by blackmailing young girls” from poor families. The state government vehemently opposed the petition and claimed that the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation. Representing the state, pleader Mitesh Amin told the court that the victim has been denying to submit a sample of her signature. Besides, Amin said, the victim has refused to give details of two suspects in the case. He said, “transferring the case to any other agency will be a blot on the local police that have already arrested eight accused named by the victim.”

On the allegation of the victim that Kutch district BJP chief Keshubhai Patel disclosed the identity of the rape victim which amounts to a cognizable offence, Amin told the court, “It is not Patel who disclosed the identity but the media that did it. He was only flashing the newspaper reports carrying details of the victim.” The victim alleged that Patel disclosed her identity in a press conference in Kutch.

The victim has alleged the local police have not investigated the case properly, pointing at one Vipul Thakkar, one Bhabhi, who works at Lohana Bhavan in Kutch, allegedly running a sex racket, who have not been interrogated by the police. Amin responded that Vipul Thakkar, despite repeated attempts have not been identified and so is ‘Bhabhi’. He said that when the victim was asked to give specific information she refused to do so.

Amin said that eight persons have been arrested by the police. Following the hearing, Justice Pardiwala reserved the order. The investigation in the case is being monitored by the Gujarat CID (crime) while the state government has also set up a commission of inquiry headed by retired justice A L Dave.

