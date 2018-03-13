Muslim youth dies, five of seven ‘Bajrang Dal members’ arrested

Mevani with family members of Farnaz Saiyed at V S Hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Mevani with family members of Farnaz Saiyed at V S Hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

A 32-year-old Muslim man, Farnaz Saiyed, who was attacked by alleged Bajrang Dal members at Chhatral town of Gandhinagar district a week ago, died on Monday at a hospital here. His mother, Roshanbiwi Syed, who was also injured in the attack, is recuperating at the hospital.

Meanwhile, police arrested five of the seven accused . “The other two will be arrested soon. We are looking into the matter and probe is on,” said SP of Gandhinagar Virendra Yadav.

According to family members, Farnaz and his mother were attacked by Bajrang Dal members for disobeying their diktat of remaining indoors. “The tension started on December 6 when Bajrang Dal led a procession through the Muslim-dominated Kasbavaas in Chhatral to mark the demolition of the Babri mosque. Both had gone to graze their cattle on March 5, when they were attacked by Bajrang Dal members. They cut my sister’s fingers and hit my nephew on his head. This is not the fist time that such an attack has taken place in our village,” said Farnaz’s uncle Ahmed Hussain Sabbir.

Police admitted that incidents of communal violence have been recurring at the town. “In other cases that have happened in the recent past, we have made arrests and some matters are also in the court. We are aware of the recurring incidents and we are ensuring that there is no tension,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, family members allowed postmortem of Farnaz after a daylong agitation by members of the Muslim community. They were demanding arrest of the accused and compensation to the family. Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, who visited the hospital, said, “Time and again memorandums have been given to the Collector and the SP about violence in the area, but no action has been taken.”

At 4.00 pm, after the SP arrived at the hospital and met with the family members, the body was sent for a postmortem. The seven accused in the case are Amit Patel, Ankit Nadiya, Badoo Mukhi, Dharama Patel, Pritam Patel, Prikam Patel and Avdesh Patel.

