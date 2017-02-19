Murder of adopted son for insurance: Victim’s brother-in-law also dies, driver arrested

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

THE Keshod abduction and murder case, in which an NRI couple is suspected to have been involved, turned into a case of double murder as the brother-in-law of the boy, who was also injured in the attack, succumbed to injuries on Friday night. On Saturday, police arrested one more person in this connection. Harsukh Patel (45), brother-in-law to Gopal Sejani, died in a hospital in Rajkot city late on Friday night.

Sejani (11) was allegedly assaulted by masked men riding a motorbike near Manekwada village near Keshod in the wee hours of February 9 when he and Patel were on their way back home in Maliya town of Junagadh from Rajkot. The assailants had stabbed the boy multiple times and he had died on February 13 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajkot. Patel too was stabbed by the attackers as he tried to save the boy from being kidnapped and killed. He also, however, died in a Rajkot hospital late on Friday.

Police say that Sejani was adopted by London-based NRI couple Aarti Dhar and Kanwaljisinh Raizada. Gopal had been living with Patel for the last few years after his father died and his mother remarried to another man. The adoption process had started in 2015 and, police say, the couple had purchased Rs 1.3 crore worth of life insurance cover for the boy.

Police say that the couple conspired to have the boy killed to claim the insurance amount. Sejani and Patel were taken to Rajkot by one Nitish Mund who claimed to be an acquaintance of Dhar for signing some papers related to adoption. The trio were on their way back to Maliya when they stopped on the roadside near Manekwada to relieve themselves when the assailants attacked the boy.

Police say that Mund lives in Rajkot. Meanwhile, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Junagadh arrested one Mahesh Trivedi on Saturday. “Trivedi was driving the car in which Gopal and others were travelling. There is prima facie evidence that the car driver was also part of the conspiracy to kill the boy,” LCB police inspector Nirav Vyas said. Mund, a Punjabi was arrested by police on February 13.

Presently, he is in police custody. Trivedi’s is the second arrest in this case. Meanwhile, relatives of Patel alleged that Kanwaljisinh Raizada’s father Mahendrasinh too was part of the conspiracy to kill the boy and refused to claim Patel’s body. But police convinced them to claim the body assuring them a fair probe in the case. Police say Mahendrasinh, who works at Junagadh District Cooperative Bank in Maliya, knew Patel and he had convinced the former to give away Gopal to the NRI couple for the boy’s better future .