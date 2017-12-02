Murder convict BJP MLA gets HC nod to campaign for wife

The division bench of the court allowed Jadeja to stay in Gujarat for 10 days from December 6. (Representational) The division bench of the court allowed Jadeja to stay in Gujarat for 10 days from December 6. (Representational)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja, convicted in a 2004 murder case, to enter the state to campaign for his wife Gitaba who is contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Gondal in his place.

The division bench of the court allowed Jadeja to stay in Gujarat for 10 days from December 6.

His lawyer P B Khandheria said, “The court has partly allowed the petition of modification of bail conditions. We had sought two months’ time to stay in the state, but the court granted 10 days.”

The High Court in August had reversed a lower court order and sentenced Jadeja and his two aides to life imprisonment for murder of a real estate agent in 2004 in Rajkot. The sessions court in 2010 had acquitted 15 accused, including Jadeja, in the murder case for lack of evidence.

Jadeja had moved Supreme Court, which granted him bail with a condition that he will not enter Gujarat. The apex court also directed Jadeja to take permission from the Gujarat High Court in order to enter the state.

Khanderia added Jadeja also has other works like agriculture and settling wages of workers.

