Mumbra man arrested for possessing fake passport

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly possessing a fake passport and driving licence, and his suspicious movement. Investigators said that 50-year-old Tasavvur Ali Yarmohammed Pathan, a resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra, was suspected to have come to Ahmedabad to make another fake passport for a purpose still unknown. The ATS officials said they arrested Pathan from Sola area in the morning following an intelligence input. They also recovered Rs 22,000 cash from Pathan’s possession.

“The passport and the driving licence he was carrying are fake. The passport belongs to his uncle Rajmohammed Ajmer Khan, a resident of Surat, on which the suspect glued his own photograph. We have information that he went to South Africa several times on forged passports beginning 1999. He has stayed nearly nine years in that country from where he also got another passport, issued in the name of Melvin Love, based on fake documents,” an official said.

The ATS officer said Pathan has travelled back from South Africa on the passport issued in the name of Melvin Love at least twice. “We have lodged an FIR against him for his suspicious movements. We are trying to find out his motive behind travelling on such passports,” a senior officer of the ATS said.

