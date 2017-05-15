Mulism scholars for guard against ‘insiders disintegrating community’

Muslim scholars from different schools of thoughts on Sunday appealed to people to be on guard against efforts of insiders unwittingly disintegrating the community by playing into hands of anti-Islam forces. Following a brainstorming session at Bhagat Singh Hall in Saraspur, the Muslim leaders also concern over Waqf funds of crores of rupees lying idle. The meet was organised by Noor E Mohammadi Education and Social Welfare Trust, a local welfare body.

Mufti Rizwan Tarapuri, head of All India Milli Council, explaining the modus operandi of anti-Islam forces, said in the guise of scholars they spread controversial thoughts on orders from those wanting to disintegrate the community over differences in belief. “We must ignore these elements. The anti-Islam forces are eyeing Asian countries now to break Muslim unity. Let us spread message of love from all platforms. The unity lies in reviving our past glory,” he said.

Iqbal Shaikh, former member of the Central Waqf Council, said: “They (anti-Islam forces) conduct daily drills, but Muslim youths are in slumber.” He claimed Waqf funds of around Rs 4.90 lakh crore in the country were lying idle. “Even if 10 per cent of the idle is used properly for welfare of the community, it will a great service to the community”, he said. Shaikh also criticised the “criminal” attitude of several tenants of Waqf properties and said they pay rent as per market rates that existed two to three decades ago. He said at many places trusts and Waqf boards were hands in gloves in selling its properties even after November 2013 when sales of these properties was banned.

