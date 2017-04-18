Mt Abu fire does not dampen holiday mood of Gujarati tourists

The fire broke out at Mount Abu on April 14 (Representational Image) The fire broke out at Mount Abu on April 14 (Representational Image)

Even as the forest fire at popular hill station Mount Abu, located in Aravallis, continued for the fourth day on Monday, hotel booking enquiries from Gujarati tourists for the next weekend kept pouring in, said hoteliers at the holiday spot.

The forest fire, which broke out at Mount Abu in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on April 14, continued unabated on Monday in a scattered manner owing to summer winds even as IAF helicopters poured water to douse it with aid from army troops, forest department, district administration and local police. There have been no reports of any accidents or fatalities, said Gujarat tourism officials privy to the development.

“There is a rush of Gujarati tourists to Mount Abu especially from places like Valsad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Palanpur, Mehsana, Saurashtra and Bhuj on the weekends and our hotel occupancy was 80% last week. Despite the fire, I have enquiries for the next weekend and rooms have been booked for the next two weekends,” said CM Rao, manager of Toran Gujarat Bhavan (of Gujarat Tourism) at Mt Abu.

On Sunday, however, many tourists had to cut short their travel plans to Mount Abu and head towards Udaipur as the approach roads to the hill station had been blocked for close to six hours to make way for water tankers. “Currently the situation is under control and there is free flow of traffic. On Sunday, traffic both to and fro between Mount Abu and Abu Road, located 22km below, was halted from 10 am to 4 pm as the armed forces continued to control the fire. The situation worsened at areas like Chipa Beri, located on the 22km stretch, but things have normalised today (Monday) after a large part of the fire has been contained.

