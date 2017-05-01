More police personnel to get housing facility: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

Housing facility will be provided to more police personnel in the coming days, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday. He was attending inauguration of various police housing facilities and the stone-laying ceremony of the the police commissioner office in Ahmedabad as a part of Gujarat Foundation day celebrations.

“A minimum of two-room quarter housing facility will be provided to maximum police personnel. Also, 17000 recruitment will be done in the next 10 days in the police department,” said Rupani. Speaking on the law and order situation in the city, he said because of alert police personnel, there has been peace in the last 15 years.

Projects worth Rs 156 crore, including the police commissioner office designed by a French architect, 120 police and 200 jail quarters, police headquarter (east), were inaugurated during the event.

