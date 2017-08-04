Morbi-Surendranagar caste violence: Memorandum seeks naming of MoS Home, BJP leader as accused

Central Bureau of Investigation. (File/Photo) Central Bureau of Investigation. (File/Photo)

A day after the special investigation team visited Dhrangadhra and Halvad in connection with its probe into the four deaths in the recent caste violence there, leaders of a community outfit Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Morbi district collector demanding MoS Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and BJP leader I K Jadeja be made accused in the cases and that the investigation handed over to the CBI.

In the memorandum, submitted under the banner of Samast Maldhari Samaj, its leaders claimed the violence in Halvad taluka of Morbi and the neighbouring Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar was targeted against their community. “(Junior) Home Minister Pradeesinh Jadeja and former MLA of Dhrangadhra I K Jadeja had taken personal interest in the incidents and instigated to make those incidents very violent. Therefore, both of them should be booked as co-accused and arrested. At the same time, Pradeepsinh Jadeja should be removed from his post,” stated the memorandum.

“We don’t have faith in the probe ordered by the state government. The Gujarat Police are part of the Gujarat government and therefore we don’t have faith in their investigation. Hence, we are demanding investigation by the CBI,” said Gokal Bharwad, one of the signatories of the memorandum. The outfit threatened to launch protest if demands were not met.

This is for the second time resignation of the junior home minister has been sought on the grounds that he belongs to the community the members of which are the accused of murdering two men at Gopal Dham in Halvad and one at Soladi village of Dhrangadhra on July 13.

The spate of violence had begun on July 7 when Indrasinh Zala, former president of Dhrangadhra municipality, was stabbed to death by 14 men near Dhrangadhra town.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BSP president Ashok Chavda and other leaders of the party also submitted a memorandum, alleging that police had acted in a biased manner during the violence on July 13 and shielded perpetrators. The party also sought compensation for the victims.

