Morbi Cloudburst: 1,500 villagers return home as water receeds

MORE THAN 1,500 people returned to their homes in Tankara taluka in Morbi district on Sunday after floodwater receded from the district. The people were evacuated and shifted to temporary relief centres when a cloudburst over the district, caused a flood on Saturday.

The taluka had witnessed more than 280 mm of rain within seven hours. Eight villages were marooned and cut off from the rest of the district, while dozens of villages reported partial flooding.

Due to the flashflood, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was brought in for rescue and relief operations. The NDRF teams rescued 19 people who were trapped, a release from state information department said.

Morbi collector Ishwar Patel said, “There has been no further rain since Saturday afternoon and floodwaters have receded. We have paid Rs 4.39 lakh compensation to the people whose cattle was killed in the flood.” As many as 14 cattle were killed in Nana Khijadiya and one in Mota Khijadiya.

