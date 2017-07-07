Monsoon Measure: Major Gujarat dams running low with water despite heavy rainfall

Despite heavy rainfall in most parts of the state during the last one week, the level of water in major dams has not risen significantly. According to figures available with Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply (NWRWS) Department, the average water level in most of the dams in the state stood at 32 per cent of their total storage capacity by Thursday morning.

Officials of the State Irrigation Department said that major dams and reservoirs in North Gujarat, where use of groundwater is prohibited for agriculture and industrial use, have 18.75 per cent water of their total capacity. The situation is same in Kutch and Saurashtra where dams have 13.57 per cent and 17.43 per cent water of their total storage capacity, respectively.

The situation is somewhat better in central region where dams and reservoirs are full to 51 per cent of their water capacity. In South Gujarat, it is 26 per cent. The only dams that are about to be totally filled up are Sardar Sarovar dam at Kevadia Colony because of good rains in its catchment areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and Machchu-II dam in Morbi district. The Machchu-II dam is, however, a small one with storage capacity of only 88 million cubic metre (MCM) of water.

Officials manning the Kadana, Panam and Karjan dams in Central Gujarat said that the dams had received 61 per cent, 42 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, of their total capacity.

The situation in other major dams is also not good like Dantiwada in Banskantha district that has received only six per cent of its storage capacity. Hathmati dam in Aravalli district received only two per cent of its storage capacity. Similarly, Bhadar dam in Rajkot district has received only 0.22 per cent and Und-I in Jamnagar is almost empty with 0.20 per cent of its storage capacity.

There are a total of 202 reservoirs — big and small — in the state, with 15 in North Gujarat, 17 in Central Gujarat, 13 in South Gujarat, 20 in Kutch and 137 in Saurashtra.

