Money laundering: ED files chargesheet against financier Bhajiyawala’s son

The Enforcement Directorate has filed chargesheet against Surat-based Jignesh Bhajiyawala, son of tea and snack seller-turned millionaire financier Kishor Bhajiyawala, in a suspected money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, Jignesh exchanged more than Rs 1 crore cash using forged documents in connivance with bank officials during the demonetisation drive. The Income Tax department had seized the cash, which were in new currency notes.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR lodged by the CBI, Gandhinagar, following revelation during the income tax operation. The CBI has alleged that Bhajiyawala’s family amassed new high denomination currency notes through impersonation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

According to the ED, “Investigations have revealed that Jignesh converted a huge amount of his unaccounted money, post demonetisation scheme, into new high denomination currency through collusion with bank officials of private and public sector banks and private persons by impersonation and by using forged documents.”

The ED has alleged that “Pankaj Bhatt, the then senior manager, Surat Peoples Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Udhna branch, managed to procure 1,109 ID’s from records of said bank and using the same, the accused Jignesh filled thousands of exchange forms prescribed by the RBI for exchange of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and these exchange forms were used by him to exchange his demonetised currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in collusion with bank officials.”

The ED, in a statement, said Jignesh forged thousands of exchange forms in names of various persons and submitted such forms in bulk to banks to exchange his demonetised currency. Jignesh was arrested on January 19 and remains in judicial custody in jail. The ED has already attached new high denomination currency to the tune of over Rs 1 crore which was earlier seized by the Income Tax department.

