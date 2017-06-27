Modi to inaugurate Sauni Link on Thursday: Rajkot gears up to welcome PM

A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan tableau erected on Race Course Ring Road in Rajkot. (Express Photo) A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan tableau erected on Race Course Ring Road in Rajkot. (Express Photo)

Rajkot District authorities and state BJP are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on Thursday. He will dedicate to the public the first and second phases of link-III pipeline of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojna (Sauni).

This pipeline link has been carrying Narmada water from Dholi-Dhaja Dam to Aji-I Dam, a major source of drinking water for Rajkot city, for six days. And, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation is celebrating it since last Wednesday with a series of cultural events.

On Thursday, the PM is first scheduled to distribute Rs 23 crore worth aid among divyangs at a mega camp on Race Course ground. “The PM will symbolically hand over 23,000 equipment to 18,430 divyangs at the camp, jointly organised by Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and state government,” Rajkot collector Vikrant Pandey said.

The PM will then go to Aji Dam where he is scheduled to address the public, followed by a road show towards Airport via Race Course. The 8 km route is dotted with giant cutouts of Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

State irrigation department is installing three rain-proof pandals at Aji Dam with a total capacity of around one lakh people.The department has also planned to engage 800 state transport buses to ferry people from various parts of Sarurasthra.

On the other hand, all major arteries of the city like Race Course Ring Road, 150-feet Ring Road and Bhavnagar Road have been decked up with hoardings, thanking Modi and the Rupani. Majority of lamp posts are marked with BJP flags.

Tableaux, depicting Centre and state schemes, have been installed at major traffic junctions. Like tableaux on Race Course Ring Road show Clean India Mission and surgical strike.

“There will be 500 banners to welcome the PM. Around 10,000 youths will join the road show. Our party workers are going door-to-door to invite the people,” said Kamlesh Mirani, president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP.

