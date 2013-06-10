Modi clicks only in Gujarat: Cong

As the BJP handed over the reins of its 2014 election campaign to Narendra Modi,the Congress dismissed the development, saying the Gujarat Chief Minister has no significance outside his home state.

The party also took a dig at the rift within the main opposition party.

Modi has no significance outside Gujarat. As far as his capacity and capability of election campaigning,we have seen it recently in Karnataka, Congress spokesperson Shakeel Ahmed said.

According to Ahmed,Modi was popular only among those who liked communal politics and communal personalities. But this kind of politics goes against the ethos of India, he said.

Ahmed also called Modis first speech after

becoming the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign

committee chief laughable. He said there are no corruption charge against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Then why did they replace (Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal) Nishank in Uttarakhand ahead of elections? In Himachal Pradesh,(Prem Kumar) Dhumal and his family faced corruption allegations. The Karnataka story is there for everyone to see, he said.

Taking potshots at the internal differences within the Bharatiya Janata Party,Union Minister Rajiv Shukla wondered that when the BJP could not keep its ten leaders together,how could it keep its ministers functioning together in government.

