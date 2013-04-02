Modhwadia,Vaghela detained

State Congress leaders and workers proceeded towards the state Assembly which was in session. But they were detained just outside the venue of the meeting and released after half an hour. Among those detained by police included Arjun Modhwadia,Shankersinh Vaghela,Shaktisinh Gohil and Tushar Chaudhary. Congress also announced to launch a Jal Yatra (water march) on April 10 from Dwarika to focus attention of the people on water crisis in Saurashtra and Kutch region with state government allegedly not taking concrete action.

House clears Bill on public services

Five key Bills were passed on Monday by the state Assembly,including the Gujarat (Right of Citizens for Public Services) Bill 2013,which aims at ensuring time-bound public services and puts the onus on authorities,besides providing for grievance redress mechanism. So far,17 states in India have cleared similar Bills. Others Bill passed today were Gujarat Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill 2013,Gujarat Raksha Shakti University (Amendment) Bill 2013,Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2013 and Gujarat School Service Commission Bill 2013.

