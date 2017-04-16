Minority Committee launches campaign: ‘Govt denying facilities to districts with substantial minority population’

Members of the minority committee on Saturday. (Photo: Javed Raja) Members of the minority committee on Saturday. (Photo: Javed Raja)

The Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) of Gujarat, set up in December 2016 to advocate issues concerning the minorites, will raise the issue of the state government “denying facilities to minority-dominated districts”. It launched a postcard campaign on Saturday to write to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention in the matter.

Mujahid Nafees, MCC coordinator, said that one lakh letters would be written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, informing him of stories of neglect. He said no additional classrooms were allotted during 2013-2016 in districts with a substantial minority population.

No anganwadi project was sanctioned or operationalised under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in blocks having substantial minority population and no target was framed during 2012-2015.

Under the Infrastructure Development for Minority Institutions (IDMI) project, only six institutions got around 17.68 lakh, he said. There is no data available for the number of minority beneficiaries for setting up of individual and group micro-enterprises under DAY-National Urban Literacy Mission, he said, adding no project was approved or funded under the multi-sectoral development programme during 2014-2017.

No target was fixed to open new primary schools under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in districts with a substantial minority population, and the condition was similar in case of drinking water, pumps and sanitation under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme 2012-15, Nafees said.

The achievement was nil in schemes for self-help groups, such as placement of minority beneficiaries who received skill training under DAY-NULM, he said.

“This is a very serious situation. Gujarat is witness to internal migration since years. Due to riots and establishment of industries at large scale on the seashore, about two lakh persons have migrated to cities, where they have no basic amenities and have to live in slums. The most affected community are Muslims,” he said.

“In Gujarat we have no separate Ministry for Minority Affairs, no budget allocation for the upliftment of minorities, nor implementation of schemes by the Government of India. There is no grievances redressal mechanism for minorities in Gujarat in the form of a commission,” he added.

