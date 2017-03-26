Minor boy kidnapped, killed in Surat

The body of a 13-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Godadra area in Surat, was found on Saturday, a few kilometers away from his house. His family, however, refused to accept the body and has given ultimatum to police to arrest the culprits till Sunday.

Pintoo Kumavat, a resident of Mansarovar Society in Dindoli area of Surat, and a native of Rajasthan, was playing with his friends outside his house on Friday evening. When he didn’t return home at night, his mother searched for him at nearby places. The boy’s father, Babulal, who runs a shop in a nearby area, rushed back home and started looking for the boy. When the family couldn’t find him, they contacted Limbayat police on Friday night and urged them to lodge a complaint. But the policemen on duty refused, asking the family to wait for 24 hours.

On Saturday afternoon, a passerby spotted the body of a minor boy and informed the police. Limbayat police reached the spot and took charge of the body. Police also called Bablulal, who identified the body of his son.

Police said that the deceased was severely beaten with some hard weapon on head, which had caused his death. The body was later sent to SMIMER hospital for post-mortem. Bablulal said, “If police would have acted timely on Friday night, my son’s life would have been saved. We have given ultimatum to police to arrest the culprits till Sunday. We will not carry out his final rites till then.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 R P Barot said, “We have ordered an inquiry by assistant commissioner of police, A division, R L Patel to find out who is responsible. We will take strict action against the policemen for their laxity. The reason behind the murder is still not clear, but we suspect Babulal’s enmity with somebody might have resulted into the incident. The boy was a student of Class 7. We are trying to find out who last spotted Pintoo. We are also taking the help of CCTV cameras of some shops. We will definitely detect the case at the earliest and catch the culprits.”

