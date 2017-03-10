Minister advocates withdrawal of Rs 500, Rs 2000 notes, govt calls it personal view

Minister of State for Industries Rohit Patel in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday advocated withdrawal of the new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000, even as the state government downplayed the statement as his personal view. Rohit made the remark during the Question Hour when he was replying to a query from BJP’s Choryasi MLA Zankhana Patel, who sought to know VAT income from Valsad district from April 2016 to January 2017. In her subsequent question, the Choryasi MLA asked if the income under VAT has gone down due to demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations. At this juncture, Rohit began to hail the “bold” decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and added that after it the income under VAT has gone up significantly.

Calling the demonetisation decision as “second surgical strike”, the minister said that it was welcomed by the youth and all the learned people who are not necessarily literate. He then said, “…I believe that we do not need even (new) currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations. The currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 should also be withdrawn.”

Soon, some members from the Opposition asked the minister to declare the number of people who died while standing in queues outside banks after demonetisiation. Subsequently, Deputy CM Nitin Patel stood up and said, “I clarify that the statement made by our minister Rohitbhai Patel is his personal view and not that of the government. The decision on currency notes is being taken by the Central government.” Immediately, Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela said, “The government should take care that a minister comes prepared before answering the questions.”