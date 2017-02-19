Migrant workers: NGO urges AMC to build adequate shelter homes

AN NGO working for the welfare of workers in Udaipur has demanded that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) should construct adequate number of shelter homes or rain basera for over eight lakh migrant workers from southern Rajasthan. Aajeevika, an Udaipur-based organisation, has been conducting a survey aimed at “providing economic and social spaces to migrant labourers in Ahmedabad city”. The survey was started in July 2016 and will be completed in six months. According to its survey, going by the current population of Ahmedabad, shelter homes or rain basera for migrant workers are grossly inadequate and need to be doubled from the present strength of 20. The AMC was mandated by the Supreme Court to build 46 shelter homes, but it could construct only 33. Out of this, 13 have been shut down.

Krishnavatar Sharma, progamme director, Aajeevika said that as per the SC directive, one shelter house with a capacity to accommodate 100 migrant workers should be built on every block of one lakh population, which is not adequate. There should be minimum of two shelter houses for over one lakh population and not one. He said that in Ahmedabad alone, there are eight lakh migrant workers who keep coming and going. “

“Migrant workers are not just construction workers but hotel workers, factory workers, farm labourers, head-loaders and diamond workers. Majority of them live in work sites, in open spaces like under flyovers, road side, along railway tracks and near public gardens and in shared accommodations. Many of these shelter homes have to provide free basic facilities but they were forced to pay charges for this,” he said, adding, TB disease is found rampant among the inmates, but they do not receive treatment.

Shelter for the homeless is included in “right to dignified shelter” as a central part of right to life, under which, 1,900 permanent, round-the-clock shelters have been directed to be built all over the country. It is mandatory under Nation Rural Livelihood Mission, he said, “But their number is far less than required and basic facilities like cooking space, bedding, safe keeping place, clean drinking water and toilets are inadequate,” said Santosh Punia, programme manager.”

“We run legal services and provide mediation services for migrant workers, run a helpline (1800 1800 999) from Rajasthan, and shortly beginning one in Gujarat,” he said, adding around 5,000 out of 8,800 cases brought to us have been resolved through mediation by us so far.