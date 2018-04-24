Mevani leads rape protest rally: ‘Will move SC if govt fails to deliver justice in Ambawadi clash’

At ‘Jan Aakrosh rally’ in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) At ‘Jan Aakrosh rally’ in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Dalit youth leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday threatened to approach the Supreme Court if the state government “failed to serve justice” in the April 16 incident in which a group of slum-dwellers in Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad had clashed with students of a hostel. While students belong to upper caste, most of the slum-dwellers were Dalits.

“I am not against any particular community that resides in the hostel, but against its anti-social elements. The false cases lodged by the Crime Branch should be withdrawn else we will soon start an agitation,” Mevani said at a protest march against recent rape cases of minors, outside Ahmedabad Collector’s office.

“In Gujarat, the population of Dalits is 7 per cent, so you use undue powers on us. But be aware, that Dalit population is 17 per cent in the country… If none of the 182 MLAs come forward for justice to our community, I will approach the Supreme Court,” Mevani said as he led the ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’.

He also hit out at the BJP and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the Naliya gangrape rape case and demanded the probe report to be made public.

On April 16, violent clashes erupted between hostel residents and slum-dwellers in Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad following a brawl of the students with a Dalit family. Nearly 15 vehicles were set on fire and a fire-fighting tender was damaged. The clash was so fierce that police had to lob 19 tear gas shells and resorted to latchicharge to disperse the mob. Police had lodged three FIRs against the rioters in connection with the clash.

