Mehsana village: FIR filed against upper-caste men for boycotting Dalits

The Mehsana police lodged an FIR against a group of upper-caste villagers for allegedly boycotting the Dalits who refused to dispose of the dead cow. While giving the boycott call, the accused allegedly announced a fine of Rs 2,100 for giving any work to Dalits. Police said that around a week ago during a religious function at Rantej village of Bahucharaji taluka a feast had been organized in the village in which the Dalits were invited but were told to sit separately.

The Dalits, including the complainant Amrut Rathod, 53, refused and returned without eating. According to police, a couple of days ago when a cow died the Dalits refused to remove it. This led to the boycott call by the accused persons and allegedly announced that “no upper-caste family will employ Dalits and take their services.” On Friday, Rathod lodged the FIR against nine persons. According to Mehsana DySP Rajesh Gadhiya, a probe has been launched and a number of police officers visited the village to assess the situation.

“We are little scared due to the tension in the village. However, we have been given police protection,” said Bhikhabhai Rathod, a Dalit. He further added that there were around 35-40 Dalit homes and most of them were farm labourers. Due to this boycott, they are finding it difficult to earn livelihood.