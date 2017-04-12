Mehsana: Newly-elected sarpanch dies of cardiac arrest

42-year-old newly-elected Sarpanch of Vasai village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana district died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, soon after Gujarat State Election Commission declared the poll results of 1,491 panchayats. Nikulsinh Chavda had carried out a victory procession, during which he died of cardiac arrest. As per rules, now the seat of Sarpanch will remain vacant in the village and a by-election will be declared after three months. Till then, the Deputy Sarpanch will hold charge of the post.

Following declaration of 349 Samras gram panchayats, the SEC had held polling for 1,491 panchayats on April 8. Village panchayat elections are not being fought on party symbols. Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP has claimed that more than 80 per cent winners in the elections belong to the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now