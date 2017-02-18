Mega job fair in Vadodara: Job seekers return home with a hope

More than 15,000 job seekers participated in the job fair, held in Vadodara for Anand, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur districts on Thursday. Inaugurated by state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, it’s an initiative by the state government to create a platform to bring job seekers and job givers together. However, some job aspirants who attended the fair seemed to waver between hope and despair. Many young people who came from far-off places to attend the fair said they were returning home with just a hope for a call from the employer.

Kishor Tadvi, 26, who came from Simaliya village of Dabhoi taluka in Vadodara, has been helping his mother on the farm after his father’s death since he cleared Class XII exams. He said, “I came here with a hope that I will get a job. Though I was told that the employer will take the interview, there was no such interview. They just collected our biodata and said they will call.” Tadvi could not study after Class XII as he had to help his mother in farming after his father died. “If I get a job, the family can be assured of fixed income,” said Tadvi, who stays with his mother and two sisters.

Twenty-six year-old Sunil Rabari, who has been shortlisted for the second round of interview for the post of a fitter in a Vadodara-based company, said: “The company official asked a few things about my experience. They have given me one letter and asked for a second round of interview.” Pratap Parmar (33), who is working with Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited (GSFC), said, “I have been working with the GSFC for the last 12 years, but my job is still on contractual basis. I have done ITI in CNC machine operating and I am looking for a permanent job. I have given my resume to all the companies at the fair and they said they will call.”

District employment agencies of the three districts sent call letters to 23,000 the registered unemployed people to participate in the fair. Sandeep Khant (23), who came from Santarampur town of Mahisagar district, said, “This is my second job fair. I attended one job fair a few months back in Lunavada, but I have not received any call from there as yet. Here, too, they are just collecting resume of candidates.” Khant completed his IIT as a wireman in 2013 and has no job since then. He helps his family in farming.

While many came for their first job after their studies, many others visited the mega job fair to get a job closer to their home in Vadodara. Manish Vanjara (19) and three of his friends, who are working as technicians at a Sanand-based company, gave their CVs to companies based in Vadodara. Manish said, “After completing my ITI form Por near Dabhoi, I joined Hitachi electronics in Sanand with my friends. We are staying away from family and our salaries are also low. We came here to apply for companies which are near Vadodara so that we can stay with our families.”

In his inaugural address, Chudasama said, “Our government is committed to the transparency and sensitivity in all areas of the society. Walking on the steps of Pandit Deendayal ji, we are committed to providing work to every hand and water to every farm.” The job fair was held on ITI Tarsali campus. About 16,010 people had registered themselves. About 271 employers participated in the fair to provide jobs. “More than 12,000 various job opportunities were identified in various sectors.

Most of them are in technical fields and many companies shortlisted candidate as per their requirement,” Said B M Chavda, deputy director, employment and training department, Vadodara. Meanwhile, CM Vijay Rupani tweeted on Friday, “Happy to share that more than 1 lac youth employed in 12 Mega Job Fair — an initiative of Govt of Gujarat, across the state in one week.” The state government is set to hold a press conference on the mega fair on Saturday.