‘Manipulation’ of job test results: Gujarat HC directs state to remove police officer

The Gujarat High Court on Friday allowed a petition seeking removal of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)-rank officer for allegedly manipulating the results of the physical test conducted during her recruitment process in 2011.

Justice Paresh Upadhya directed the state to appoint petitioner Neha Parmar as DySP and remove Reema Munshi, currently posted in Special Branch, Ahmedabad. Petitioner Parmar had moved the application in 2012, challenging the appointment, saying that Munshi didn’t meet the mandatory standards during the physical test.

According to the petition, Munshi was examined thrice by standing medical board, Ahmedabad, in June 2011 and on each occasion, she was declared unfit. The petitioner also alleged that although recruitment notice was published in June 2006, lists of successful candidates were declared after five years in April and May 2011.

“Despite such delay already having ensued, the candidates were allowed to join without undergoing the mandatory prior medical examination. Though there was no urgency, there certainly was a most hurried and undue haste to get the candidates to join duties immediately with scant regard to the rules…,” the petitioner said.

The HC has directed the state to inquire into the allegations.

Parmar added the eligibility requirements were “intentionally ignored” by the authorities. “These eligibility requirements were inflexible,” she argued.

Her lawyer Rahul Sharma had told the court in a written submission that “The eligibility criterion was made flexible, which is impermissible in law.”

