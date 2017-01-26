Man who ‘planned’ attack on councillor nabbed in Thailand

A team of Gujarat ATS has already reached Bangkok to extradite Chandresh. (Source: Express) A team of Gujarat ATS has already reached Bangkok to extradite Chandresh. (Source: Express)

The man who had allegedly given the contract to kill Borsad municipality councillor Pragnesh Patel has been detained by Thailand police in Bangkok. A team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has already reached there to extradite him. ATS officials were looking for accused Chandresh Patel after his name cropped up in the case with the arrest of Suresh Pandian Pillai, a resident of Mumbai, Shabbir Memon, a resident of Surat, and Borsad resident Ghanshyam Giri earlier this month.

According to the ATS, Chandresh, after planning the attack on Pragnesh, who is currently undergoing treatment at a Vadodara hospital, had fled to Mumbai and then to Bangkok on January 10 to create his alibi. On January 13, two bike-borne men shot at Pragnesh outside his home at Borsad in Anand.

The ATS officials traced Chandresh’s movement from his passport details, and informed the Thailand police to detain him with the help from officials posted at the Embassy of India.

“Thailand issues visa on arrival, but the person getting the visa has to inform the immigration of his location. He was found to be staying at a hotel named Grand Alpine. He was staying alone. Last Friday, the Indian officials, carrying the arrest warrant issued against Chandresh Patel, went to the hotel with the Thai police and detained him,” said an ATS official. He added that Chandresh would be brought back in two days.

Chandresh is alleged to have hired history sheeters to kill Pragnesh, and had offered Rs 25 lakh and a car to the other accused. He had paid Rs 40,000 in advance. Chandresh and Pragnesh have disputes over several issues — both personal and business.

The ATS officials said that the reason for planning murder of Pragnesh was various personal and business disputes. A day after the attack on January 14, Congress MLA from Anklav in Anand district Amit Chavda reported to the Borsad town police that he got two back-to-back calls from a man claiming to be fugitive “gangster” Ravi Pujari, who is said to be living in Australia.

Pujari allegedly threatened Chavda that he would meet Pragnesh’s fate and also owed up the shooting on the councillor.

On January 18, when the ATS and Anand district police arrested three accused — Pillai, Memon and Giri — police claimed that Pujari had no role into the attack, and claimed the responsibility only to spread his “terror among the people”.