Man stabbed to death over ‘live-in relationship with younger woman’

A MAN was stabbed to death on Kothariya Road of Rajkot on Monday allegedly over a live-in relationship with a woman 20 years younger than him, Bhaktinagar police said on Tuesday. Mukesh Vala (48), a resident of Suryodaya Society on Kothariya Road, was stabbed to death around 4.30 pm on Monday when he was going on a scooter. Hours later, police detained Vishal Chauhan from Raiya area of the city late on Monday night.

Bhaktinagar police Tuesday said that Chauhan had murdered Vala as the latter had a live-in relationship with his 28-year-old cousin. “Vala was a construction contractor. Chauhan’s paternal uncle gave Vala the contract to build their house a few months ago. During that period, Vala and Chauhan’s uncle’s daughter grew close to each other. Eventually, the woman contacted Vala on March 1 and expressed her wish to start living with him. The couple left Rajkot and camped in Bhavnagar, Amreli and Surat districts.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family gave police an application, stating she had gone missing. We tracked down Vala and told him about the complaint filed by the woman’s family. Eventually, the couple returned on March 10. The issue was settled after the woman agreed to go back to her parents’ home. But Vishal picked up a fight with Vala over the entire episode and stabbed him to death,” Bharat Rathod, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Zone), said on Tuesday.

The ACP said that Vala was a married man. However, his wife, Amita, was unable to conceive due to a medical condition. Therefore, the victim wanted to marry another woman. “After leaving Rajkot, Vala and the woman also executed a live-in contract in Savarkundla town of Amreli. The victim had produced this contract after the police contacted him in connection with the missing person’s application,” the ACP added.

Police said the woman was a resident of Dhebar Colony and was unmarried. Police also said that Vala’s wife had no complaints against his husband after entering into live-in relationship with the woman.

“During primary interrogation, the accused said that he could not bear Vala having a relationship with his cousin sister as Vala was much older than her and was also a married man,” the ACP said. Based on a complaint filed by Amita, police have booked Vishal Chauhan for murder. “While stabbing the victim with a knife, Chauhan also sustained some cuts in his palm. Presently, he is undergoing treatment in civil hospital in the city,” Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.

