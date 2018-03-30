Man held for placing spy cam in women tenants’ bathroom in Ahmedabad

The Chandkheda police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly installing a spy camera in the bathroom of his women tenants. One of the two women, staying in the room as a paying guest, accidentally found the camera while checking for water leakage form the shower. The woman, a teacher, approached the police station along with the camera and filed a complaint. According to police, the accused, identified as Ramesh Gosai, is the owner of the flat. Police said that the wireless camera has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain and any retrieve data.

