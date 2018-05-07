Man held for consuming liquor dies in Morbi sub-jail, police launch probe

According to the jailer, Ranapara showed unusual behaviour since the time he was brought to the jail late Thursday. According to the jailer, Ranapara showed unusual behaviour since the time he was brought to the jail late Thursday.

A MAN, who was in judicial custody after being arrested under prohibition law earlier this week, died in Morbi sub-jail on Sunday. Police said that they were investigating the cause of his death. Ashish Ranpara, 31, was found unconscious in his barrack by jail guards around 7 am. “He was soon rushed to a government hospital in the town. However, doctors declared him brought dead,” Pachan Gadhvi, jailer of Morbi sub-jail, said.

Police said that Ranpara, a resident of Morbi town, was arrested on Thursday evening after his wife filed a complaint saying that her husband had consumed liquor and had been creating a ruckus at home. “He was a habituated bootlegger and several cases had been registered against him under prohibition law… After he could not secure bail, he was remanded to judicial custody and was sent to the sub-jail,” Deputy SP Banno Joshi said.

Ranpara was facing at least seven cases of prohibition. According to the jailer, Ranapara showed unusual behaviour since the time he was brought to the jail late Thursday. “He was in an inebriated condition. On Friday, his behaviour was somewhat normal. But on Saturday afternoon, he started having problem, and we shifted him to a government hospital. He was discharged from the hospital later in the evening. This morning, he was found unconscious,” said Gadhvi.

As of May 5, there were 227 inmates in the sub-jail. However, the jail does not have a resident doctor. A doctor visits the jail every Monday and Thursday, said Gadhvi.

According to police, the post-mortem report remained inconclusive. “A forensic post-mortem was performed but the cause of death is not known yet,” said Joshi, adding samples of Ranpara’s viscera will be sent for forensic analysis. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted in the case, he added.

