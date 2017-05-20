Man deported from Iraq held for procuring passport on fake documents

Banaskantha district police arrested one Mohammed Kasim Bhangur in connection with a 2003 case of procuring a passport on fake documents and going illegally to Iraq. Bangur reached Ahmedabad on Friday after he was deported from Iraq.

According to police, Bhangur was wanted in the case registered in 2003 and a Red Corner Notice was also issued against him by the Interpol. On the basis of the notice, Bhangur was located in Baghdad after which he was deported to Ahmedabad under coordination between Gujarat CID (Crime) and Interpol.

Bhangur was arrested after his deportation and will be produced before a court. Sources said that a team of Gujarat ATS is likely to interrogate Bhangur to ascertain whether he had any links with radical outfit Islamic State.

